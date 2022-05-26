Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Sells $1,094,111.20 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DAL stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

