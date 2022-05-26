Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 33109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

