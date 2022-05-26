DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

Shares of DKS traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 163,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.58.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.