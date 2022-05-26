Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 1,260.8% in May

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 1,260.8% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DIGP stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Digipath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)
