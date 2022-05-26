Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Up 1,260.8% in May

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 1,260.8% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIGP stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Digipath has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

