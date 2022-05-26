Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00141906 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.