DNotes Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 70.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. DNotes has a market cap of $7,141.68 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.