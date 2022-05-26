Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $28.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.23. 300,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

