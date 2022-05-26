Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 40850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Specifically, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,693,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,278,912.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 135,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $500.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

