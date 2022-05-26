e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.78-0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 56,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

