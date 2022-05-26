Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 15th

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

EXP stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

