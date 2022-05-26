Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.07.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.20. 1,141,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.91. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Ecolab by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 70,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

