Elbit Systems Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $197.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.76. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.03.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESLT shares. StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.