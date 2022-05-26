Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.