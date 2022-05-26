Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 3.3%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. 1,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEIQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the second quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. The company provides international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior to their departure to the educational institutions; accommodation arrangements; welcome services; and dormitory services.

