Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.
Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
