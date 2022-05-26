Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $916.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

