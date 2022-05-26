ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENGGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

