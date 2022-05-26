Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

DAVA traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,478. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.58.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

