Endor Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $107.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $513,637.55 and approximately $107.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00199224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006096 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.64 or 0.00380698 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002844 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012778 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

