ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 86.9% in May

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDRA opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

