EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.65. 28,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,616. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EnerSys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

