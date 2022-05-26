Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the April 30th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ESVIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

