Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $87,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

