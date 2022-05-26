Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.80.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

