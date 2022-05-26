ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 532.20 ($6.70). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 532.20 ($6.70), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.02.
See Also
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.