ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,502,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 888,429 shares during the period. Yamana Gold makes up about 1.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $56,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 929,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,039,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082,998. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.