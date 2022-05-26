ETF Managers Group LLC Has $41.49 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.84. 5,495,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -150.30 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.03.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

