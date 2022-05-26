ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,032 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $46,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 762,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 416,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 9,882,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,381,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

