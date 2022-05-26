ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $49.09 Million Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,779,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,086,000. Mandiant makes up approximately 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Mandiant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $38,454,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $35,657,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $30,116,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,012. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

