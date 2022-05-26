European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) CFO David L. Willis Sells 35,000 Shares

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) CFO David L. Willis sold 35,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $2,176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

