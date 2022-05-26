Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.75

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.75 and traded as high as C$14.40. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 6,115 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$120.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

