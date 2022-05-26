Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$81,868.80.

Fairfax India stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

