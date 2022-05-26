Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) Senior Officer Amy Lynn Sherk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$81,868.80.
Fairfax India stock opened at C$10.65 on Thursday. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.
