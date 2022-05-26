Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $85.52 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.