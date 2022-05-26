Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in V.F. by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

