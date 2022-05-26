Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $112.39 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

