Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 19,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 7,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.