First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 67,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 165,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

