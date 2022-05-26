First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Boosted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,068 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

FPE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 84,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,941. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

