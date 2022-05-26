First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 5,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 11,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.