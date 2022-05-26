Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,796 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $50,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 282.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $99.29. 2,306,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.