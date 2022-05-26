Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives $60.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $71.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

