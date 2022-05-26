Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.41 Million

Brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $24.20 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $17.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $94.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $103.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.58 million, with estimates ranging from $102.85 million to $244.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 88.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,859. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.27. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.