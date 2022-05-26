Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

FOXF traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 160,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,882. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

