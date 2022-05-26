Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
FOXF traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 160,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,882. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
