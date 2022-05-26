Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell Sells 5,156 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

