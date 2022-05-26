Function X One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $99.73 million and $2.43 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,819.03 or 0.99830732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.