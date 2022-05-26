Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith Sells 100,000 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 309.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 540,813 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

