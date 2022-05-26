General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

General Electric stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $77.01. 223,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,026. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

