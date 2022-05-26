Glassman Wealth Services Invests $30,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

