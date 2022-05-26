Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Shares Down 1.5%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.28. 107,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 143,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.
