Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.60

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 52610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,078,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at about $17,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Gores Holdings IX Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHIX)
