Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.